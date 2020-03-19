Coronavirus: Govt approves 'Pay and Use' quarantine facilities at 3 hotels in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In a bid to create additional self-isolation facilities in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the 'pay and use' quarantine facilities in three hotels of the city where people can live in isolation after paying a standard amount to these hotels.

The BMC-approved pay-and-use facilities can be availed on the conditions and the quarantine protocol issued by the state and central governments.

One will have to pay Rs 2,500 per day for availing these quarantine facilities. The amount includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and two water bottles per day, the BMC order said.

As per the BMC order, doctors and medical officers will be designated for the quarantine facilities and the guest will have to adhere to the quarantine protocol as issued by the government.

The maximum number of days upto which a person can avail this quarantine facility is 14 days from the date of their developing symptoms or travel.

According to the BMC, most of the government buildings, as per the suitability, have already been designated as quarantine facilities. (ANI)

