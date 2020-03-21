Coronavirus: Haryana invokes Sec 144 CrPC to ban assembly of people

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Haryana Government has issued an order to all District Magistrates and Police Commissioners in the state to invoke section 144 of the CrPC as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The order issued by the Home Department of Haryana said, "So as to prevent and contain the spread of nCOVID-19 in Haryana, all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners in the state are advised to invoke section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 in their respective Districts/jurisdiction restricting assembly of five or more than five people in public places."

"Adequate consideration may, however, be provided to the movement of people in public transport (in trains, buses etc) or in any other mode of transport especially in the eventuality of medical emergencies," it added. (ANI)

