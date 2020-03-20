Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings.

Also, unlike many other professionals these home delivery boys cannot work from home.

While speaking to ANI, Sachin, a food delivery agent told ANI, "I am working as delivery agent for the past two years. These days we are not receiving too many orders like before. On regular days, I use to earn around Rs 1500 per day, but due to the coronavirus the orders are not being placed. These days, I am only earning around Rs 700 to Rs 800."

Sachin said that "all the executives are sanitizing their hands before collecting the package from the restaurants."

"I am also working in this industry for the past 3.5 months. The coronavirus has affected our services. A lot of people are not ordering food from outside," said Mohammed Danish, another food delivery agent.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

