Coronavirus hits hard businesses at Varanasi 'ghats'

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The poor footfall at the 'ghats' due to coronavirus scare has hit small businesses hard, leaving nearly 50,000 families in the lurch.

"Coronavirus has a major impact on the footfall at the ghats. There is a drastic decline in the visit of devotees. Due to the fear of coronavirus, only a few hundred people are visiting the ghats these days," said Brahmanand Rai, a local trader.

These 'ghats' of Varanasi used to be swarmed with foreign and domestic tourists before the outbreak of coronavirus.

"The businesses have been adversely affected. The footfall has reduced like anything," said Manju Devi, a florist.

Sailors, florists, photographers, barbers, small eatery owners -- all are suffering a big loss due to a decrease in the number of visitors.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

