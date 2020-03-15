Coronavirus hits hotel industry hard in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The hotel industry is currently at a loss because of coronavirus pandemic and 100 per cent bookings including advances ones have been cancelled, said Gajendra Luniwal, president of Jaipur Hotel Association.

"100 per cent bookings including advanced ones have been cancelled. Domestic tourists are also not visiting now. It has reached zero. The hotel industry and allied services are facing losses. We have reached a position where paying salaries to employees will be difficult," Luniwal told ANI.

"We have requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reduce taxes on tourism," he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a 'notified disaster.'

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. (ANI)

