Coronavirus: Increase in demand for sanitizer, mask in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Amid concerns over coronavirus, there is an increase in sale and demand of sanitizers and masks, leading to a shortage of supply of these products here, claimed medical store owners and distributors.

A distributor said, "In the past three to four days the sale of sanitizer is far greater than sold in last the four years. I asked the company for sanitizer, they have said there is a shortage of the product now."

"Other companies are saying that this shortage will be there for the next three days," he said.

Another distributor, Vipul Agarwal from Garg Medical store said, "There will be a crisis of masks, as there is a lot of supply of mask from India to foreign countries. So there will be short of supply here."

"We are supplying traders with a limited product so that they can supply to everyone within their area. We are not distributing in bulk so that the products cannot be exported to other countries," he said.

Anther medical store owner, "There is a shortage of supply of masks and sanitizers. Old stocks have been sold, we have only a few of them left. There is a lot of demand for mask and sanitizers here in the wake of coronavirus cases in the country."

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 today after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive. (ANI)

