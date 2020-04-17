Coronavirus-infected Punjab police official's wife, other contacts test positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): Days after North Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli tested positive for COVID-19, three of his contacts including his wife also tested positive on Friday for the disease.

Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

"ACP case - three contacts test positive in Ludhiana. The wife of ACP, a Sub-Inspector/ SHO and a constable belonging to Ferozpore District, who is his driver. Standard Operating Procedures is being followed," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab.

As per the state health department, there are 197confirmed COVID-19 cases in Punjab and 13 have died due to the illness so far.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,748 people have been cured/discharged and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

