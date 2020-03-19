Coronavirus: ISKCON Temple, Noida to live stream aartis for devotees

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The ISKCON Temple (The International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Sector 33, Noida will live stream aartis for devotees as the temple has been closed from March 19 until March 31 as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"The ISKCON Temple has been closed till March 31 and depending on the situation, we will inform when the temple will open. For regular devotees, we've made arrangements for live streaming the Aarti which will be performed by those residing inside the temple," said Vanshidhar Prabhu, the President of ISKCON Temple, Noida.

"We have advised everyone to stay at home so that they stay healthy. Around 1000-2000 devotees visit the temple on a daily basis, they've been asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure and they are happy with our decision," said Prabhu.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected by the coronavirus in the country is now 169.

Till now, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among all the states with 45 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala at 27. (ANI)

