Coronavirus: Isolation ward set up in Srinagar to quarantine suspected cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): An isolation ward has been set up in Srinagar with the help of Directorate of Health Services to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients.

Dr Nahida, in-charge of the isolation centre said: "An isolation ward has been set up with the help of Directorate of Health Services. It will act as a quarantine facility. There is no need to panic. Passengers are being screened at the airport."

The centre has been created for screening and keeping suspected cases in quarantine. "We have set up a 10-bed ward which is fully equipped. Our staff is also trained to deal with these patients. No suspected cases have so far been reported from Srinagar," she said.

The government has instructed officials of health institutions to remain alert and keep their isolation wards ready to quarantine the affected persons across the Valley. (ANI)

