Coronavirus: Italian travelers' bus disinfected by ITBP at Chhawla camp

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The bus in which the Italian passengers had travelled to Rajasthan and Agra was disinfected by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the Chhawla camp here on Sunday.

Earlier, 14 Italians and 1 Indian (driver) form the same group had tested positive for the virus.

As of now, at least 39 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in India. This includes a sizable number of Italian nationals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered that all DTC and cluster buses, Metros and hospitals be disinfected on a daily basis.

The disease has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

