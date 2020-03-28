Coronavirus : Karnataka govt launches food helpline number

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Karnataka government on Saturday launched a food helpline number --155214-- for the labourers who have been affected due to lockdown imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Similarly, other states including Delhi have started both official and non-official helpline numbers for necessary assistance.

Both the government institutions and social organizations are contributing together in the fight against coronavirus during the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

