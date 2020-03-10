Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Kempegowda International Airport and checked all measures taken by authorities and doctors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Till date, 45 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India.
A resident of Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. (ANI)
Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister pays surprise visit to Bengaluru airport
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:39 IST
