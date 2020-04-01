Coronavirus: Karnataka identifies its 40 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said 40 out of 300 people from the state, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have been identified.

"We got a report that 300 people participated in the event at Markaz Nizamuddin. We have identified 40 people out of the 300. Saliva tests of 12 people have come negative. Request all those who attended the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin to come forward," Sriramulu said.

"Sixty-two Indonesian nationals participated in Markaz Nizamuddin event. Later, all of them visited Karnataka. We have quarantined 14 people in them," he added.

Other state government are also identifying people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, which has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to coronavirus.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. (ANI)

