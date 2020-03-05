Coronavirus: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner reviews preventive measures

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner BA Khan on Thursday reviewed preventive measures in the wake of coronavirus spread.

"Div Comm Kashmir, BA Khan reviews preventive measures of #coronavirus #COVID19 threat which are put in place by line departments in the valley & informed that Isolation wards have been earmarked in each district hospitals, SKIMS & other Health institutions," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.

"Maternity Home, Sanat Nagar, has already been designated as Isolation Hospital where strict quarantine with every facility put in place and Microbiology Department of Govt Medical College Sgr, provides staff & logistics for carrying out sample collection of suspected cases," it said in another tweet.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said: "Till March 4, there have been 29 positive cases of coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation."

Highlighting steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus scare, he said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)