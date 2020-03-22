Coronavirus: Kerala goes into self-imposed shutdown on Janata Curfew day

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Kerala has gone into a self-imposed shutdown following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday that was fully supported by the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Barring essential services, all others including state transport utility Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kochi Metro, autos and taxis, have suspended their operations.

Main roads and streets wore a deserted look with people choosing to stay indoors and the shops and establishments have also voluntarily downed shutters.

Extending solidarity to the Janata Curfew, Vijayan and his Cabinet ministers are spending the day in their respective residences.

Some state ministers also posted videos on social media which showed them cleaning their houses and adjoining premises putting the free time to good use as advised by the chief minister a day earlier.

Local administrations too have extended their full support to the Janata Curfew, the Fire fighting department carried out cleaning drive of roads and markets in a bid to keep the state safe from COVID-19.

Kerala has reported 52 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 24 cases were reported in the the last 48 hours.

The state is, therefore, using the social distancing measure of Janata Curfew to good use. Temples, churches, and mosques in the state too followed the guidelines issued by the state government. (ANI)

