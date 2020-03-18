Coronavirus: Liquor shops, restaurants, paan shops to be closed till March 31 in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Nagpur District Collector on Wednesday ordered the shut down of liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops till March 31 with an immediate effect.

"Liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops will remain closed from today till 31st March, in order to control the spread of coronavirus," Ravindra Thakre, District Collector, Nagpur said.

This comes a day after authorities shut down all parks and gardens of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) till March 31.

The Maharashtra government had earlier directed all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks to remain closed till the end of this month.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country as of now with 38 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

