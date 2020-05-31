Coronavirus lockdown adds to woes of Kerala fishermen

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 31 (ANI): Fishermen in Kerala are facing difficulty in earning a livelihood as the state government has banned fishing due to the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

"We had no work amid lockdown. We request the government to reduce the time period of the ban as we are running into losses," said Biju, a fisherman in Kochi while speaking to ANI.

Apart from coronavirus lockdown, fishermen are facing trouble due to upcoming monsoon. (ANI)

