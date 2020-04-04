Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police comes to help women in labour

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): As India continued to be under the lockdown to contain coronavirus, the Delhi Police helped in shifting at least women in labour pain to various hospitals in the city during the last one day.

In various incidents, the mobile PCR Vans, besides ensuring people don't defy the lockdown, have been helping those in need of emergency services.

"PCR MPVs are prepared to provide assistance to people requiring emergency hospitalisation like women in labour pain, heart attack patients or any other persons in need of emergency hospitalisation due to life-threatening medical issues. During the last 24 hours, PCR MPVs have shifted as many as 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals all across Delhi," said a statement from the Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning on March 25 as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Public transport services are suspended and taxis, autorickshaws and radio cabs are not plying. People, especially in emergency medical needs, have been facing hardship.

With rise in number of Covid-19 suspects and cases, ambulances are not able to cater to the need of the public.

In such a situation, Delhi Police vans in some cases are doubling up as providing emergency services. The police said that they received calls of women in labour pain from almost all districts of Delhi.

"Four from outer north, eight from Dwarka, three from south, one from Rohini, one from northeast and one from east. The distress calls are even received at odd hours as well as from remote areas.. Some places were as far as 17 KM from nearest multi-speciality hospitals," the police said (ANI)

