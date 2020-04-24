Coronavirus lockdown: Mosques remain closed in Srinagar ahead of Ramzan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mosques and shrines in Srinagar remained closed ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

