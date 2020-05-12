Coronavirus lockdown: Railways generate over Rs 16 crore after booking restarted

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Indian Railways have generated over Rs 16 crore and issued seat reservations to 82,317 passengers in just over a day- since it started bookings for passenger train services, informed the Railways officials on Tuesday.

On May 10, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run 15 pairs of trains and that the bookings for the passenger trains will start from Monday.

As per the railway officials, total 45,533 Passenger Name Records (PNRs) have been generated and reservations issued to 82,317 passengers for special trains. The total collection is Rs 16,15,63,821.

The Railways decided to partially resume its passenger train operations after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Although 'Shramik' special trains began plying at the start of May, ferrying stranded migrant workers back to their native places. However, the movement for the general public at large was still curtailed.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

The Railways had continued to run freight trains during the lockdown period to ensure the supply of goods and commodities around the country. (ANI)

