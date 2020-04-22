Coronavirus: Lucknow markets lack Ramzan sheen

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): As the country is under lockdown to contain Covid-19, the hustle and bustle eluded the markets in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers said that their businesses have taken a hit because of the lockdown and that not many people visit markets even as Ramzan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is around the corner.

"I had been facing problems since the imposition of lockdown although I have now started selling a few things for Ramzan. We are taking all the precautions, but yes because of this coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have suffered losses whether it is a retailer or some big corporation," said Mohammed Yaseen, a shopkeeper

Another shopkeeper Om Prakash Gupta said, "It is not the same as it used to be, not many people come to shop now. In the last 70 years of my life, I haven't seen such a dull atmosphere during a festival. But we are observing social distancing and are following all other lockdown rules."

With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan is expected to start on April 25.

All religious places, including mosques, have been closed so transmission of the highly contagious virus can be stopped.

The religious leaders of the Muslim community have also appealed to the people to offer Taraweeh (late evening prayers during Ramzan) and hold Iftar inside their homes and follow the lockdown regulations.

"We are keeping a strong vigil; we are patrolling various areas to ensure that people follow lockdown. We also conduct surprise checks. Since it is the holy month of Ramzan, we are in touch with the clerics. No gatherings will be allowed and we are hopeful people will follow the rules," said Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora. (ANI)

