Coronavirus : Luxury car brand cancels launch event in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): A luxury car brand on Wednesday cancelled the car launch event in the backdrop of coronavirus.

The public event of the BMW X1 car was scheduled for tomorrow.

Instead, the Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) will make announcements via an online stream on Facebook.

Also, the press conference which was scheduled for post-event stands cancelled. It was to be held at GST Road, Meenambakkam of the city. (ANI)

