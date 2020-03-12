Coronavirus: Madras HC asks BCCI to reply by March 23 on plea regarding cancellation of IPL matches

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reply by March 23 to a plea regarding cancellation of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between March 29 and May 24 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The plea was filed by advocate G Alex Benziger and sought a direction of the Central government not to allow the BCCI to conduct the IPL matches from March 29 till May 24 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which originated in China, has infected over 1,10,000 people worldwide spreading to over 90 countries. As many as 73 cases have been reported positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)

