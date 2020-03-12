Coronavirus : Maharashtra CM holds meeting with all District Collectors via video conferencing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with all District Collectors through video conferencing to discuss issues related to coronavirus.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present.

The number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh witnessing a surge in cases.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 11 cases while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

