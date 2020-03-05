Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt launches helpline number for public

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): As the country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30, the Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a helpline number for the public to seek help in case of coronavirus infection.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 today after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

