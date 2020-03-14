Coronavirus: Malls, beaches, public places shut down in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday announced that malls, beaches, and other public places will remain closed till further notice, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Don't come out of your homes unnecessarily. Ensure that you have strictly quarantined yourself in case if you have fever, cough and cold," said Gopalakrishnan.

Several states, including Delhi, Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, have already shut down schools as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

