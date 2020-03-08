Coronavirus: Mangaluru port denies entry to cruise vessel MSC LIRICA

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Amid coronavirus scare in the country, cruise vessel MSC LIRICA was denied entry by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), in line with the order issued by the centre on Friday.

"In view of coronavirus, Central Government has decided that no cruise ship from any foreign destination will be allowed to call on Indian ports with immediate effect till 31 March. Hence, it'll not allow Cruise vessel MSC LIRICA to enter port tomorrow," the port authority said in a statement on Friday.

The cruise vessel was slated to arrive on Saturday, as per NMPT.

As of now, at least 39 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in India. This includes a sizable number of Italian nationals.

The disease has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

