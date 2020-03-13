Coronavirus: MP govt orders closure of all schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Amid fears of coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that classes in government and private schools across the state will remain suspended until further orders. However, it has allowed examinations to be conducted as per schedule.

"Classes in government and private schools to remain suspended until further order in the state in wake of coronavirus outbreak," the statement read.

"Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 & Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule," the statement added.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

