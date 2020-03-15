Coronavirus: Multiplexes closed in Chhattisgarh till March 31

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Cinema halls and multiplexes in Chhattisgarh will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus, the state's Directorate of Public Relations said.

Till date, India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide, infecting over 1,30,000 people. (ANI)

