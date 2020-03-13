Coronavirus: Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to remain closed till March 31

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain closed for public for the month of March 2020, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways in a statement on Friday.

This comes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country have risen to 75. The country has also reported its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier.

More than 130000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 globally, while 4700 have died so far. (ANI)

