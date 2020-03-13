Coronavirus: Navy sets up 100-bed quarantine camp in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Indian Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp within the premises of Material Orgsnisation Ghatkopar, Mumbai in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus.

"In accordance with a Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India directive of setting up COVID -19 quarantine facilities in the vicinity of 30 major airports, the Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Indian Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp within the premises of Material Orgsnisation Ghatkopar, Mumbai," an official statement read.

"On March 13, on directives received from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, the team from WNC received an Air Iran flight at Mumbai airport and shifted 44 Indian nationals to the quarantine facility. These evacuees will be kept under medical observation for two weeks," the statement added. (ANI)

