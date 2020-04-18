Coronavirus: No Friday prayers offered at mosques in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): No Friday prayers were offered at mosques in Srinagar, including the iconic Jamia Masjid, as the Central government has banned all gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several Muslim clerics have also appealed to the people to offer Friday prayers at their houses.

A lockdown beginning March 25 was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. It brought about the closure of offices and factories, barring essential services. Flight and trains were stopped and people asked to stay at home. All educational institutes, public transport, cinema halls and malls have also been closed. The lockdown was recently extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, 314 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Union Territory so far and out of these cases, 38 people have recovered/discharged while four have died. (ANI)

