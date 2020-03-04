Coronavirus :No need to panic, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that there is no need to panic from coronavirus and all possible arrangements have been made by the government to deal with the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has also informed about country's preparedness against the coronavirus.

"There is no room for panic. All the arrangement that could have possibly been made, have been made against coronavirus. Prime Minister has said and the Health Minister has said that we are fully prepared for handling this situation," Puri told reporters.

"From identifying the source countries to imposing a travel restriction on people coming from those countries -- every measure has been put in place. Screening at airports, lab facilities, clinical testing, and the quarantine facilities -- all are being done," he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have gone on record to talk about the coronavirus preparedness of the country.

Six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital. (ANI)