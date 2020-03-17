Coronavirus: Noida Authority bans all public hearing till April 10

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Noida Authority on Tuesday announced a ban on all public hearings till April 10 to prevent the spread of the lethal infection.

"In view of coronavirus the public hearing conducted on every Wednesday and Friday is closed till April 10. People can leave written complaints at the reception and also can mail their complaints to concerned officials.The email IDs of officials can be found on noidaauthorityonline.com," Noida Authority said in a press statement.

"Ofiicials are instructed to check their mails every day and ensure to resolve the public complaints," statement added.

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the city, one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France, said Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav. Both have been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Noida Authority on Monday announced a ban on all community events in the area to prevent the spread of the infection.

Till Tuesday, 126 people had tested positive for COVID -19, Health Ministry has stated. (ANI)

