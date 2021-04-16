Coronavirus: Odisha suspends exams, physical classes in non-medical universities, colleges

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid the surge in Covid-19 infection, the Odisha government on Friday decided to suspend all examination and physical classes in universities and colleges coming under the State Higher Education Department from April 19.

As per the state government's release, the Principal Secretary of Higher Education has issued an order for the Vice-Chancellors of all state universities under the Higher Education Department, Principals of all government degree colleges, all aided degree colleges and unaided degree colleges under the Higher Education Department.

"Examinations and physical classes (theory as well as practical) shall be suspended with effect from April 19, revised examination schedule shall be communicated later on after consulting with Vice-Chancellors and Principals," the state government said.



It added that hostels in the universities and colleges shall be closed and the boarders will be asked to vacate the hostels by April 19, and classes would be held in on-line mode to complete the syllabus in time.

"All higher education institutes shall function with 50 per cent strength of teaching and non-teaching employees from April 19. The head of the higher education institution shall decide the rotational roster duty arrangement in such a manner that the office work and academic/administrative functions do not suffer," the government said.

"The teachers shall conduct online classes from their higher education institution as well as their home depending on the roster duty arrangement. The teaching and non-teaching employees, when not on roster duty, shall work from home to perform their duty and should be readily available at the headquarter to physically come to their higher education institution for any urgent matter if called by the head of the institution," it added.

The government said that these instructions are, however, not applicable to higher education institutions offering health and medical-related courses as they will be guided by the instructions issued by Health and Family Welfare Department. (ANI)

