Coronavirus: Odisha tracking people returning Delhi Tablighi event

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Odisha Government on Tuesday informed that it is tracking people returning from Delhi, who were part of Tablighi Jamat religious congregation.

This comes after 24 people were tested COVID-19 positive, who had attended the Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat) in Delhi's Nizamuddin held earlier this month.

"Government of Odisha is tracking people returning from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Odisha. So far 3 persons already have been identified and kept under quarantine. We are tracking them to find other persons," said Commissioner/Secretary of Information & Public Relations Department, Sanjay Singh said during a press conference.

Giving out information on the COVID-19 testing facility in the state, he added: "A new COVID-19 test facility has been started in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Now there are 3 Test Centres in Odisha."

Over inconvenience caused due to lockdown, he said: "Workers from other States stranded in Odisha have been provided with shelter and food. Till now, about 19,838 workers have been taken care of in 276 nos of temporary camps. A 24 hour helpline no-18003456703 is functioning to facilitate these people."

Talking about the problems faced by daily wagers amid lockdown, he said: "Destitute and helpless people are being provided with cooked food in Gram Panchayats and urban areas, today, 1,75,385 persons in 4338 Gram Panchyats and 14,383 persons in 114 ULBs of the State have been provided cooked food." (ANI)