Coronavirus outbreak: 120 Umrah pilgrims turned back from RGI Airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As many as 120 Umrah pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on February 27, were forced to turn back from the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport as Saudi authorities have temporarily halted the entry of pilgrims to the country in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the world.

Tayyab Wasif, MD of a tour and travel agency, told ANI that the flights have been suspended by Saudi authorities and so far no update has been provided.

"120 persons who were going there for the Umrah pilgrimage on February 27 were stopped at the airport and sent back. All of them have booked their tickets from different travels. Till now no update has been given to the pilgrims. It is being said that Saudi authorities may allow pilgrims after March 15," said Tayyab.

Amberpet resident Syed Shafath Matheen, who was scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia last week for Umrah, said: "On February 27, I was scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. I reached the RGI Airport as per schedule but was informed that Saudi Arabia is not allowing Umrah pilgrims in the wake of coronavirus cases across the world. So with no option left, I returned to my residence. Till now no update has been provided to me by the authorities."

Syed Amjad Hussain Sultan, another Umrah pilgrim, was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia along with his wife and daughter on February 27 but along with other passengers, they were also sent back from the airport. (ANI)

