Coronavirus outbreak forces Kolkata school to cancel foreign trip for students

Kolkata/Amritsar/Kanpur (West Bengal/Punjab/Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, while awareness camps are being held by the different groups, people are cancelling their foreign trips.

South City International School in Kolkata, which was supposed to send a few students to Dubai to participate in a competition, has cancelled the trip amid coronavirus threat.

"The trip to Dubai was not an educational trip of our students visiting some institutes. Here, the students were supposed to interact with other students coming from around the world," school principal John Andrew Bagul told ANI.

"As I do not have means to check which country's children are participating in the competition, hence, the best way to avoid coronavirus was to cancel the trip from our end," he added.

He also said that the school has issued guidelines including that students having cough and cold will not be allowed to attend the school without a fitness certificate.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government organised an awareness camp on coronavirus at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the coolies at Kanpur Central Railway station were given masks by members of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to prevent coronavirus spread.

As per the recent update, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 30. (ANI)

