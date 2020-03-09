Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's Bangladesh visit postponed after Dhaka defers events marking Mujib's centenary

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman has been postponed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

The decision was taken after India received a formal notification from the Bangladesh government that it had postponed the public events being organised to celebrate the centenary of Bangabandhu on account of the detection of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, and the larger global public health situation in this regard.

"The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which the Prime Minister of India was invited," a statement by the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar said that the Bangladesh government has informed that the fresh dates for these commemorative events will be conveyed later.

"In this context, Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred. While expressing understanding of the circumstances that necessitate this deferment, India is ready to work with Bangladesh, as partners, to combat the spread of this disease in our shared neighbourhood," Kumar said.

The development comes a day after Bangladesh reported its first three cases of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

