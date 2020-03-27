Coronavirus Outbreak: Social workers provide food to homeless at Kolkata's Dum Dum railway station underpass

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Social workers in Kolkata were seen distributing food to the homeless and needy at an underpass in the city, which among the entire coutnry is under a lockdown aimed to break the chain of infection caused by the spread of coronavirus.

Nutritious meal and water were provided to scores of homeless and poor at the Dum Dum Railway station underpass.

"While the nation is fighting against COVID-19, we are fighting against the hunger," said one of the workers while speaking to ANI.

Not only that, the social workers were also seen helping the destitute in cleaning their hands by providing them with hand santisers.

The Centre has enforced a complete nationwide lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/ surfaces infected with COVID-19 which was first reported in Wuhan, China and soon spread across the globe.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of infections are on a rise every day and as on March 27 at 8:00 am, there have been 633 confirmed cases in the country which includes 44 recoveries and 16 fatalities.(ANI)

