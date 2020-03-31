Coronavirus: Over 1500 evacuated from Markaz, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 1,107 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine.

"After the matter came to the fore, 1,548 people have been brought out of Markaz. 24 COVID-19 positive cases have been found. Out of 1548, 441 people were asymptomatic and now have been admitted to hospitals. No symptoms have been found in 1,107 people and they have been sent to quarantine," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

"The coronavirus has gripped the world and there are so many deaths in many countries. In such a situation, it is an irresponsible act to hold a gathering of people. During this Navratri, we are seeing that people are not gathering at temples. Gurdwaras are empty and people have stopped going to Masjid for offering prayers. I appeal to all religious leaders to not do such type of act," he said.

Kejriwal said that there are 89 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi right now and asserted there is no community transmission of the deadly virus so far in the national capital and the local transmission is also under control.

"There are a total of 97 coronavirus cases including five who are cured and has been discharged from the hospital and two deaths. There are 89 cases (active) right now. One patient is on the ventilator and two are on oxygen support. The condition of 86 patients is stable," he said.

"In 97 cases, 24 cases are from (Tablighi Jamaat) Markaz, 41 cases of foreign travel and 22 cases are the family members of those who returned from abroad. Investigation of 10 cases is underway. Local transmission is under control and there is no community transmission so far. Coronavirus cases have gone up. The numbers might increase if people from Markaz test positive," he added.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus.

The Chief Minister gave an assurance that ration will be ensured to people who have a ration card. "Those people who did not ration card, we are also making arrangement for them," he said.

Kejriwal said that the government has ensured food for around 10 lakh people from Wednesday.

"The Delhi government is serving food at 800 places. From tomorrow, food will be distributed at 2,500 schools and around 250 night shelters. At every place, food arrangement has been made for 500 people. Till now we were able to serve food to 3-4 lakh people daily. But from tomorrow we will be able to serve food for 10-12 lakh people. Now, I think there will be a big crowd and social distancing will be ensured," he said.

The Chief Minister said if businessmen want to help then they can provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors, ventilators and testing kits. (ANI)