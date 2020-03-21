Coronavirus pandemic: AIIMS to perform only emergency surgeries for now

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The AIIMS New Delhi has decided to postpone all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries for now as a major part of its manpower and resources have been diverted in fighting coronavirus threat.

The hospital will, however, continue to do emergency life-saving surgeries.

A statement from AIIMS said, "It has been decided in the meeting chaired by Director AIIMS on Friday that operation theatre services of AIIMS New Delhi need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for prevention and control of COVID-19 outbreak."

"Accordingly, it is decided that all non-essential elective procedures/surgeries are to be postponed and only emergency/life-saving surgeries may be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with immediate effect," the circular said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

