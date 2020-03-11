Coronavirus: Plea in Madras HC against IPL matches

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from March 29 till May 24 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The petition was filed by advocate G Alex Benziger and is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.

According to official estimates, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has touched 50. Of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) said on Tuesday.

He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

