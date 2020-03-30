Coronavirus positive patient dies in West Bengal

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 54-year-old resident of Kalimpong, who was admitted at North Bengal Medical College and was tested positive for coronavirus, died on Monday morning, said Dr Pralay Acharya, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 1071.

On Saturday the Health Ministry had reported 1024 positive COVID-19 cases in India.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to CM's of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown. (ANI)

