Coronavirus positive patient is stable: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday informed that one patient who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday is in a stable condition.

"The chief minister conducted a detailed review meeting with all the concerned departments today. One patient has tested positive for Coronavirus. For the last 24 hours, the patient is asymptomatic and is stable. We have 330 isolation wards; we will be sprucing up all facilities soon," said Beela Rajesh.

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. There have been no deaths in India due to COVID-19. The four new cases of the virus have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

