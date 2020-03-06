Coronavirus: Postpone non-essential gatherings till situation improves, says Haryana CM

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the state administration will postpone all non-essential mass gatherings till the situation improves.

"The administration and all hospitals are on alert. We will avoid or postpone all non-essential mass gatherings till the situation improves," Haryana Chief Minister told reporters.

Commenting on the shortage of masks, he said, "Masks are not needed everywhere. It is required at places where people are detected with the virus. More importantly, there is no need to panic. According to need, more mask will be made available."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 31 in India. The deadly virus has caused more than 3200 deaths across the world. (ANI)

