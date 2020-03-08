Coronavirus: Punjab CM appeals people to stay away from crowds

Chandigarh (Punjab), Mar 7 (ANI): Calling for vigilance against coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday extended support to the Akal Takht's appeal to the people to stay away from crowds.

While announcing a Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the coronavirus situation, he said: "It was in the interest of the people to exercise caution and avoid large congregations," as per an official release.

The Chief Minister lauded the Akal Takht's Acting Jathedar (Head) Giani Harpeet Singh for his appeal to the people not to take any risks with their health but to remain vigilant against the Coronavirus threat.

Captain Amarinder suggested that the upcoming Hola Mohalla may also be celebrated by paying obeisance in various gurdwaras and other places, in small numbers, instead of congregating in large numbers in one place.

The chief minister has also constituted a 7-member GoM to oversee the preventive measures taken by the Health Department.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting every Monday to review and deliberate on the recommendations of the GoM, said an official spokesperson.

The Group has been mandated to submit a comprehensive report to the Chief Minister after monitoring the entire situation on day to day basis.

The Department has already directed a series of measures to prevent the outbreak, screen suspected cases, and check the spread of the disease.

"All state hospitals are on high alert, with specialized arrangements to tackle any exigency arising out of the crisis, which has engulfed the entire globe," the release added. (ANI)

