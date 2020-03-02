Coronavirus : Punjab to set up 'Flu Corners' in pvt, govt hospitals

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of "Flu Corners" in all government and private hospitals.

These centers will screen all suspected cases of respiratory tract infections at the earliest and ensure that movement of such cases is restricted in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, took stock of the situation as one confirmed case each was reported from Delhi and Telangana.

The Cabinet approved the Punjab Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the ambit of section 2, 3 & 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. 1897, to combat the menace of COVID-19 (Corona Virus Diseases 2019), said an official spokesperson after the meeting.

A notification to this effect will be issued soon, he added.

No private laboratory has been authorized to take or test sample of COVID-19 in the State of Punjab, as per the notification approved by the Cabinet.

The spread of any rumors or unscientific information regarding COVID-19 will be a punishable offence under the notification, said the spokesperson.

As per the Cabinet decision, all the hospitals in the state are being directed to take a suspected patient's history of travel to any country or area from where spread of disease is being reported, and also history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, from case of respiratory tract infections or case presenting with symptoms similar to coronavirus.

If there is any history of travel or history of contact with a case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days of development of symptoms, the person has to be kept in hospital isolation and Department of Health has to be informed immediately by that doctor/hospital/clinic.

A committee shall be constituted and notified by Department of Health and Family Welfare under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner involving SSP, Civil Surgeon and other officers of the district to take the decision for measures for containment of COVID-19.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus. (ANI)

