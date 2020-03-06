Coronavirus : Pvt hospitals, ad agencies, theatre owners meet in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of the threat posed by coronavirus a meeting of representatives of private hospitals, ad agencies, and theatre owners was held here on Thursday and it was decided to create awareness among the people, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi.

"Around 70,000 people from outside, coming to Mumbai were screened, 83 were suspected but they eventually tested negative, results of seven is awaited. Meeting of Mumbai's private hospitals, ad agencies and theatre owners was held. It was decided to create awareness among people," Pardeshi told ANI.

"During the monitoring of ships, one suspect was found but tested negative. Around 18,000 international passengers come to Mumbai daily. To screen them around 100 doctors are needed, BMC has provided them 50 of its own doctors besides those from private hospitals," he added.

The BMC Commissioner added that Mumbai Mahapalika runs Kasturba Hospital where the sufficient number of isolation beds have been arranged and laboratory for detection is also available.

"All the information regarding COVID19 will be available on helpline number 1916," he added.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 today after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive. (ANI)

