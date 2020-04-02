Coronavirus: Railways converting 312 coaches into isolation wards

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): In a bid to increase the country's capacity for isolation-facilities">isolation facilities, the Railways is converting sleeper class coaches into isolation wards by modifying the coaches to make them suitable to act as quarantine hubs.

On South Western Railway (SWR) a total of 312 coaches is being converted for isolation or quarantine wards. These coaches are being modified as per prototype issued by Railway Board.

"The coaches will be equipped with basic facilities needed as per medical guidelines. Provision is being made for charging points of mobiles and laptops. Mosquito nets with space for paramedics are also being made available. Each coach will provide eight-berth cabin for isolation facility," SWR said in a press statement.

"Zonal Railways have been advised to prepare coaches as per isolation cabin prototype to meet the needs of the patients by Railway Board," it added.

The efforts of the Indian Railways have been aimed not only to supplement the present health infrastructure of the country but also to contribute to national efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

